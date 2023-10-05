Front approaching, soggy and cooler conditions on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our nice stretch of almost summer-like weather comes to an end later today. Get your rain gear, and eventually your jackets, ready to go for later.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day a little warmer, with most locations waking up in the 60s this morning. While some patchy fog is possible, I don’t think it will be too widespread. Partly cloudy skies will start the day, but the clouds will quickly start to take over by mid to late morning and through the afternoon hours. It looks like we stay dry most of the day, but scattered rain chances start to move in by early this evening and heading into the nighttime hours as the cold front gets closer to us.

Thanks to the cloud cover, we’ve had to lower our highs again. Most of the region will not make it out of the 70s. As the rain chances move in tonight, we should drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Two things are going to happen on Friday: It’s going to be soggy at times and it’s going to be breezy as the front moves in and through. Showers and even some rumbles of thunder are possible off and on all day and highs will struggle to get into and stay in the low to mid 70s.

After some early chances Friday night, skies should gradually start to clear. Lows will drop into the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

For the weekend, break out the flannel! Even with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, highs will only make it into the upper 50s in the afternoon as the breezy conditions continue to make it feel even cooler. Depending on how much cloud cover there is Saturday night, our first 30s of the season are likely. If there are less clouds, we’re more likely to be in the mid to upper 30s. If there are more clouds, it will be upper 30s for most. Regardless, heaters will be turned on across the mountains.

Sunday looks pretty good too with a mix of sun and clouds, but temperatures stay cool. We will again top out in the upper 50s before dropping into the low to mid-40s overnight.

Models are split on rain chances at times next week, but it does look like temperatures start an upward trend. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday and into the low to mid-70s for most of next week.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

