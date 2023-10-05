Former Air Force pilot discusses flight safety amid last week’s deadly Ohio County plane crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is still unknown what led to the plane crash in Ohio County that left two dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board believes the weather could be a factor.

Retired fighter pilot Arnie Franklin spent much of his time flying in the Air Force. He said in the Air Force, you are required by regulation to receive a weather briefing before you fly.

“You have to get the weather forecast for your take-off time and then at your destination what their forecast weather is,” Franklin said. “And then the weather briefer, who is a weather officer or an NCO [non-commissioned officer] will brief you on what to expect en route, especially if it’s bad weather [or] a line of thunderstorms.”

By regulation a weather briefing is always necessary, however, Franklin further explained that pilots are discouraged from flying through a thunderstorm.

“You avoid thunderstorms at all costs,” Franklin said. “As a matter of fact, the Air Force has a rule that says that there’s no peacetime mission to be flown that would require you to fly through a thunderstorm.”

When flying, there are signs pilots can look out for to detect and try to avoid potentially dangerous flight conditions.

“If you get really bad turbulence, that’s a sign that maybe you ought to turn,” Franklin said. “In thunderstorms, you have, updrafts and downdrafts. Then you have the circular motion that’s in there and the turbulence inside a thunderstorm is just really, really bad.”

Aside from turbulence, there are visual signs pilots can look out for as well.

“At the top when the weather is good [in the] daytime you can see visibility of thunderstorms off in the distance. So, when you’re flying it, you look and there’s an anvil that forms at the top. That’s where the thunderstorm’s air is going up and hail will fall down underneath that amble,” Franklin said. “So, if you’re going to avoid a thunderstorm, don’t avoid it in the direction that the anvil is, because that’s where the most likely occurrence of hail will occur.”

If a pilot does find themselves in the midst of weather conditions that can put them in danger, there are certain steps that can be taken to steer away from danger.

“Usually, the first thing that you should do is a 180-degree turn and turn around and get out before it gets any worse because the outer edge of the storm isn’t as bad as the center,” Franklin said. “If you encounter bad weather like that, the first rule is to always turn around and go back to where you came from, where it wasn’t doing that. Try to land and sit down on the ground someplace. Wait till the weather moves out and then take off again on to your destination.”

In regard to last week’s plane crash, the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, says it could take up to two weeks before any preliminary findings are released.

Aside from weather conditions, NTSB will also be investigating the aircraft itself, Eagle Flight Academy, and pilot credentials.

