Fall forest fire season underway

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s fall forest fire season is now underway, as first responders urge extra caution in light of current weather conditions.

From October 1 through December 15, the state’s fall forest fire hazard season places a burn ban in effect between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., cautioning people against burning within 150 feet of woodland areas. With the dry weather the region has seen in previous weeks, officials said the danger level is heightened.

“The potential was really there for forest fire season to really start off quickly,” said Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson.

Jackson said people can use extra precautions when burning, like keeping leaf blowers or rakes nearby and having access to a water source.

“The wind picks up, it’ll carry it 150-200 yards, embers fall down somewhere because it’s so dry; it’ll start in just small areas and it can take off,” said Jackson.

When fires catch, Jackson said, they can quickly spread in the mountains. And with the fallen leaves and trees spread throughout, the woods are their own source of kindling.

Even during permitted hours (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.), officials said you should never leave your burn pile unattended, always have a source to extinguish the flames and wet the area surrounding your fire, if possible. While some people clean up their yards to help stop the spread, Jackson said raking leaves into a pile is only beneficial if you dispose of the pile. Piles of leaves left near wooded areas can be just as dangerous.

Jackson said local fire departments only respond to forest fires if the flames are within 150 feet of a home. However, the Kentucky Division of Forestry is battling blazes most of the season. He said being careful and conscientious is not only good for the mountains but for the first responders.

“It’s taxing on a fire department if forest fire season kicks off and you start having a lot of fires. You know, you can respond multiple times in one day in the same area,” said Jackson. “When these fires kick up and they start traveling the mountains, they can move really fast. So we have to depend on the forestry department. And when you start taxing them- you know Eastern Kentucky is a large area, so if you get multiple fires and multiple counties.”

Local changes also often go into effect as seasons change and weather conditions vary, so officials said it is crucial to stay aware of any local burn bans on top of the statewide restrictions.

