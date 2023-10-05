Dr. Ryan Quarles talks to WYMT about new role as KCTCS president

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, we had a chance to talk to Kentucky agriculture commissioner and former candidate for governor Ryan Quarles about his new role as the next president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).

Dr. Quarles spoke at the SOAR Summit in Corbin and gave some insight on what he wants to do to better the college system.

He said KCTCS is a beginning point for many Kentuckian’s futures, no matter their background, and he wants people to understand that.

“I want to really focus on workfore development solutions. Kentucky, we’ve got a lot of jobs but we need more Kentuckians entering into this new economy we have in our state. And so I think our Community and Technical Colleges are already doing a fantastic job but we want to make sure that we strengthen our relationships with business owners and employers to make sure that the programs that we offer are aligning with what Kentucky employers need as well,” Dr. Quarles said.

For the next three months, Quarles will serve as KCTCS president and finish out his role as agriculture commissioner.

You can read more about the recent announcement from KCTCS here.

