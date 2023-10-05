Dr. Ryan Quarles talks to WYMT about new role as KCTCS president

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson and Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, we had a chance to talk to Kentucky agriculture commissioner and former candidate for governor Ryan Quarles about his new role as the next president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).

Dr. Quarles spoke at the SOAR Summit in Corbin and gave some insight on what he wants to do to better the college system.

He said KCTCS is a beginning point for many Kentuckian’s futures, no matter their background, and he wants people to understand that.

“I want to really focus on workfore development solutions. Kentucky, we’ve got a lot of jobs but we need more Kentuckians entering into this new economy we have in our state. And so I think our Community and Technical Colleges are already doing a fantastic job but we want to make sure that we strengthen our relationships with business owners and employers to make sure that the programs that we offer are aligning with what Kentucky employers need as well,” Dr. Quarles said.

For the next three months, Quarles will serve as KCTCS president and finish out his role as agriculture commissioner.

You can read more about the recent announcement from KCTCS here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy West
Search underway for missing Southern Ky. woman
Photo Courtesy: Whitney Bailey
Road in Floyd County open again after crash
Richard Johnson Arrest
Police arrest attempted murder suspect
Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County,...
House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say
WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry for today and tomorrow, front brings a big taste of fall this weekend

Latest News

People from all over East Tennessee pay respects to Deputy Blakely at the memorial outside of...
Deputy Tucker Blakely’s cruiser serves as memorial in Knox County
WYMT First Alert Weather
Front approaching, soggy and cooler conditions on the way
Therapy dog brings smiles to students
School therapy dog spreading love
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Brooks Houck to appear in court for arraignment Thursday