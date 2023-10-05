Dozen of dogs rescued in Estill County finding forever homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Less than a month ago, 73 dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions at an Estill County home.

“Their coats were stained, you can kinda see the discoloration on them, and that was from living in their own feces and urine,” Eden Porter from FairyTails Pet Spa said.

Porter said they took in six terrified dogs. Now, those dogs are loving pets.

“So sweet, and they’re just so affectionate it’s kinda crazy how fast they came around,” Porter said.

Anita Spreitzer, vice president and general manager for Paws for the Cause, was part of the rescue. They kept six of the dogs until they were fostered.

“It’s amazing that they’ve survived and turned around and blossomed into these amazing dogs,” Spreitzer said.

One dog died on the day of the rescue. Since then, Spreitzer said a few others were put down. A result of them being trapped in the home.

“There was a very high amount of pneumonia inside that building, so that can cause lung issues, that can cause asthma,” Spreitzer said.

Happy and healthy, many of the dogs have found or are ready to find their fur-ever homes.

“All of the dogs from the 73 dogs case have been adopted, except these two,” Porter said.

The six dogs Spreitzer received are currently being fostered. She said without fosters, she wouldn’t be able to save dogs like these.

“The more fosters we have the more lives we can save, and that’s where we’re at right now,” Sprteitzer said.

Paws for the Cause and FairyTails Pet Spa have dogs available for adoption.

