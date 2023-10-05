Dozen of dogs rescued in Estill County finding forever homes

Less than a month ago, 73 dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions at an Estill County home.
By Alexis Martin
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Less than a month ago, 73 dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions at an Estill County home.

“Their coats were stained, you can kinda see the discoloration on them, and that was from living in their own feces and urine,” Eden Porter from FairyTails Pet Spa said.

Porter said they took in six terrified dogs. Now, those dogs are loving pets.

“So sweet, and they’re just so affectionate it’s kinda crazy how fast they came around,” Porter said.

Anita Spreitzer, vice president and general manager for Paws for the Cause, was part of the rescue. They kept six of the dogs until they were fostered.

“It’s amazing that they’ve survived and turned around and blossomed into these amazing dogs,” Spreitzer said.

One dog died on the day of the rescue. Since then, Spreitzer said a few others were put down. A result of them being trapped in the home.

“There was a very high amount of pneumonia inside that building, so that can cause lung issues, that can cause asthma,” Spreitzer said.

Happy and healthy, many of the dogs have found or are ready to find their fur-ever homes.

“All of the dogs from the 73 dogs case have been adopted, except these two,” Porter said.

The six dogs Spreitzer received are currently being fostered. She said without fosters, she wouldn’t be able to save dogs like these.

“The more fosters we have the more lives we can save, and that’s where we’re at right now,” Sprteitzer said.

Paws for the Cause and FairyTails Pet Spa have dogs available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Johnson Arrest
Police arrest attempted murder suspect
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Traffic stop leads deputies to big meth bust
Photo Courtesy: Whitney Bailey
Road in Floyd County open again after crash
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Latest News

Safety has been at the top of the priority list at Kentucky State University since well before...
KSU talks safety on campus after mass shooting on college campus in Baltimore
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
KY congressional leaders react to Tuesday’s historic vote
University of Kentucky
Doctor files lawsuit against University of Kentucky, other doctors
Corbin Arena hosted SOAR Summit 2023
SOAR Summit continues with an open discussion on workforce re-entry