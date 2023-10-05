Daniel Boone Festival celebrating 75th anniversary

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 75th annual Daniel Boone Festival is underway in Barbourville.

With a Daniel Boone statue in the middle of activities and vendors, community members are celebrating pioneer history.

”We still try to do a lot of the tradition from back then and then carry it on as much as we can. All of our food vendors and everything are non-profit,” said Daniel Boone Festival Committee President Merrell Bargo. “So, we have the primitive camp down the street and we have the long rifle shoot that’s a long standing tradition of the festival.”

The festival also has a long tradition of celebrating Native American heritage.

Festival leaders and citizens of the Cherokee Nation sign a treaty each year at one of the events. The treaty says Cherokee citizens will visit the area and festival leaders will give them a gift of cane in return.

For the first time in the festival’s history, a citizen of the Cherokee nation, Rick Bird, will be the parade grand marshal.

“It’s kind of evolved into a really big event, and it’s truly an honor to serve as the grand marshal this year,” said Rick Bird.

Bird also said he has been attending the festival since he was six years old.

