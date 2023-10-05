Coroner: Person killed in incident involving tractor

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed on Wednesday following an incident involving a tractor.

Officials said the incident happened on the Right Fork of Irish Creek near Webbville at approximately 8:55 p.m.

William Edward Derefield, 70, was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details were released.

“The LCCO extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Derefield,” officials posted on the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office Facebook page.

