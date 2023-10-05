City of Jenkins awarded more than $370K for wastewater treatment

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - During the Shaping Our Appalachian Region Summit, or SOAR Summit, the city of Jenkins was awarded $372,600 to update the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Jenkins Mayor Todd DePriest said they will be working to ensure the money goes to good use.

“We’ll be working with engineers to look at what’s needed the most, how we can get the most bang for our buck with the money we’re gonna spend, being able to make the most of the money that’s become available for us,” he said.

He said the facility has not been updated since the 1990s, creating problems over time.

“Stuff wears out and you try to take care of it the best you can but, this gives us much needed money for upgrades and repairing and fixing issues that we’ve had over years that’s been difficult to deal with,” he explained.

DePriest said it is important this gets done because of how tedious the process of cleaning the water is.

“From the time it comes to the plant and to the time it’s treated and then let back out into the streams. And making sure those processes are working properly and as efficient as they can be and doing all of the jobs that they’re meant to do,” he said.

He said it will help add more capacity as the treatment plant can service more folks in the area.

”The AML funding that we will received, we’ll be using to upgrade, do some rehab work at the sewer plant. That helps us with our capacity and being able to have new customers and help with capacity when it comes to the industrial park and recruiting industry,” he explained.

Helping revitalize and update the city has been a big topic for city officials following the July 2022 flood.

“With the disaster recovery and after the flood, building homes and trying to get places for everybody, no matter where they’re from. But being able to have that capacity to add more homes will be a big plus for us,” he said.

