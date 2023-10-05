Brooks Houck appears virtually in court for arraignment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brooks Houck appeared in court for an arraignment Thursday afternoon at the Nelson County Courthouse.

It’s a day that’s eight years in the making, as Houck is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

He will appear in court via video conference as he’s being held in Hardin County.

During the hearing, the judge is expected to hear a motion filed by Houck’s attorneys to lower his $ 10 million bond to $500,000 full cash. His attorneys argue his bond is unprecedented and unconstitutional.

The motion asks for Houck to have a GPS monitor with work release if he posts bond. Roger’s mother, Sherry Ballard, is praying that the motion won’t be granted.

In a post to Facebook asking for prayers, Ballard opened up about how it would feel to see Houck be allowed to post bond.

“I’ve been so upset even trying to process the idea that he may be walking the streets again,” the post reads in part.

For those living in the Bardstown area, Houck’s arrest has brought a sense of closure.

“The community has been wondering if anything was going to happen for so long,” Coxs Creek resident Joshua Holmes said. “It’s really been felt in the community and I’m just glad that they’re finally trying to get to the bottom of it.”

As the case has gained nationwide attention, many from Bardstown and beyond want Ballard to know they’re standing behind her as the case plays out in court.

“Know that the whole community is supporting her,” Holmes said. “We’ll be praying for her and God will see her through.”

The arraignment will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday.

