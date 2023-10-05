Appalshop officials excited after buying new building

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Appalshop officials announced the purchase of a new building in Jenkins.

The original building in Whitesburg was damaged by the July 2022 flood, causing staff to work in various locations.

Chief Financial Director Daryl Royse said it has been challenging, but they are excited for the future.

“We were all genuinely working from home or a little space we had in Whitesburg at the time. So, this is really exciting for us to be able to have a place we can call home for this time frame as we build out the long-term home of Appalshop,” he explained.

The new building was formerly a hospital and home. It sits above the floodplain in Jenkins.

Royse said it will take a while to renovate the property, but he added they plan to keep the history of the building.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy West
Southern Ky. woman found
Photo Courtesy: Whitney Bailey
Road in Floyd County open again after crash
Richard Johnson Arrest
Police arrest attempted murder suspect
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Racers plea to reopen Mingo drag strip
Racers plea to reopen Mingo drag strip
The Aviation Heritage Park Museum is home to various types of aircraft.
Former Air Force pilot discusses flight safety amid last week’s deadly Ohio County plane crash
Tesla charging station
Gov. Andy Beshear announces awards to start building EV charging stations across Ky.
Teddy Kirby (left) and Sidney Harris (right) were arrested Thursday morning by Corbin Police....
Traffic stop leads to felony DUI and drug charges
Investigation
Coroner: Person killed in incident involving tractor