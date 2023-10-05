AMLER grant helps to fund new water plant in Buckhorn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program was created in 2016 by Congressman Hal Rogers.

The goal of the program is to aid states impacted by the downturn of the coal industry.

“For the AMLER grant, it required a lot of documentation of the mining history that we had to put into the grant,” said Perry County grant coordinator, Angelia Hall.

The program has brought nearly $200M in funding to Kentucky since its creation and more than $900M for coal mining states across the country.

Perry County was awarded $3.38M at the SOAR Summit to fund the transmission lines that will connect a new water plant in Buckhorn to the Coalfields Industrial Park.

“Yes, actually in the grant application, we have to justify that new jobs are going to be created in order to get the funding,” said Hall.

The project will create 373 new jobs and retain 364 jobs in the Coalfields Industrial Park.

“And creating new jobs is one of the biggest needs that we have, we’ve got to get jobs here to replace the jobs lost in the downturn of the coal industry,” said Hall.

The Mayor of Hazard Happy Mobelini said that the new water plant will help the city and county to continue to grow.

“This is going to be the biggest thing that we’ve ever done since I’ve been the mayor and Judge Alexander has been the judge. We’re going to have actually two water plants in our county,” said Mobelini.

Mobelini added that the project will take about two years once it begins.

