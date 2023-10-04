WYMT Player of the Week: Week 7

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson and Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Kam Hughes earns WYMT’s Player of the Week honors after his outstanding performance against Breathitt County, on Friday, September 29.

“He has been working really hard all season,” said Somerset head coach Clay Clevenger. “I feel like when you are working that hard and you have the talent that he does, good things are going to happen.”

Hughes accounted for 36 of the Jumper’s 42 points against the Bobcats, rushing for 215 yards and five touchdowns and returning a punt for a touchdown from 92 yards out.

“Brayden McCrystal, he is one of our corners and receivers, I told him before the play started that I was coming his way and I made sure that he was going to get on, I saw him get on and I saw everyone over pursuing, so I just cut back and saw an open hole and hit it,” said Hughes.

The Briar Jumper back has secured 19 total touchdowns, ranking him eighth in the state in scoring.

“Yeah I am proud of myself, but I am also proud of the other guys around me,” said Hughes. “I think it’s a team sport, so I don’t think it is about one person.”

Hughes is also just four yards shy of a 1,000-yard rushing season, just seven games in.

“He is knocking on one thousand-yards rushing,” said Clevenger. “I think he is our second-leading receiver, so he is having a really good year.”

The Briar Jumpers (5-2) will suit up again next Friday, October 13th when they play Clevenger’s former team in Danville (0-6).

