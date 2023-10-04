WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of the SOAR Summit in Corbin

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, Summit continues Thursday in Corbin.

Some of the featured speakers today will be Gov. Andy Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner and incoming KCTCS president Dr. Ryan Quarles along with members of the SOAR organization and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

