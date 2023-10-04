Southern Ky. woman found

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - (UPDATE - 10/5/23) Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department announced on social media they have found the woman who had been missing. Tracy West, 46, was found unharmed.

(ORIGINAL STORY - 10/4/23)

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Deputies said Tracy West, 46, was last seen at a home off of New Liberty Road in McCreary County on September 25.

West was reportedly driving a blue 2015 Nissan Versa with tag number 327YTL.

Deputies said she was possibly headed to Cumberland Falls State Park.

If you have any information on West’s location, you can call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

