SOAR Summit continues with an open discussion on workforce re-entry

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 SOAR Summit held a panel about the importance that workforce re-entry has on someone’s recovery journey.

The panel was originally supposed to include Congressman Hal Rogers, but he was unable to make it due to his presence being needed in Washington, D.C.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The panel included Nora Volkow, M.D., Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. George Koob, Director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), Tim Robinson, Founder and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care, Brandi Hon, Program Manager Workforce Recovery Program, Kentucky Chamber Foundation and Colby Hall, Executive Director of SOAR.

The focus of the conversation was making sure guests knew what resources are available to both those in recovery and those who have businesses that participate in second-chance hiring.

“I think it’s important for us to realize that we all have to come together, this is an epidemic. We say a lot of times that this is a workforce crisis wrapped up in a healthcare crisis,” said Brandi Hon.

Hon said many businesses that participate in second-chance employment do not even know they may be eligible for funding.

Nora Volkow, M.D., was the keynote speaker and gave the scientific data behind recovery and what kinds of intervention works best.

However, she said no matter what treatment they use to enter recovery, the main goal is keeping them in recovery.

“One of the aspects that’s very important that we are aiming for is people that are on treatment to achieve recovery. What does that mean? it means not just stopping taking that sort of slavery from drugs but importantly reinserting themselves into society,” Volkow explained.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.