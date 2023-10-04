Search underway for missing Southern Ky. woman

Tracy West
Tracy West(Whitley County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Deputies said Tracy West, 46, was last seen at a home off of New Liberty Road in McCreary County on September 25.

West was reportedly driving a blue 2015 Nissan Versa with tag number 327YTL.

Deputies said she was possibly headed to Cumberland Falls State Park.

If you have any information on West’s location, you can call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Johnson Arrest
Police arrest attempted murder suspect
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Traffic stop leads deputies to big meth bust
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
Photo Courtesy: Whitney Bailey
Road in Floyd County open again after crash

Latest News

Letcher County Central 'Cougar Cart'
Letcher County Schools teaching finances with hands-on approach
OKTOBERFEST
2023 North Fork Oktoberfest set to take place in downtown Hazard
COFFEE WITH A TROOPER HAZARD
KSP Troopers spend morning having coffee with community
Keeneland’s Fall Meet kicks off on Friday. Races will take place Wednesday through Sunday until...
Keeneland ready to welcome fans back for 2023 Fall Meet