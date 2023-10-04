Rowan County leaders aren’t worried about future of 60-acre greenhouse

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - It was heralded as “the future of food.”

“Now you’ll see farms you operate with an iPhone or iPad,” Jonathan Webb said.

During this media tour in 2021, AppHarvest Founder and former CEO Jonathan Webb said he hoped to build 12 facilities, like this 60-acre greenhouse in Morehead, by 2025.

But two years, and four indoor farms later, the agri -tech business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A group called Equilibrium bought the greenhouses, and each of the farms in Morehead, Somerset, Richmond and Berea are now operating under new owners.

“They have contracted with Mastonardi, a group that does farms. They’ve contracted with them to run the farm operations. From the county standpoint, we really haven’t seen anything,” said Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark.

Clark said the transition between owners has actually been as seamless as they could have hoped for.

“I talked to the farm manager just a few days ago. They replanted everything. All of the greenhouses are replanted. Ours is replanted here,” Clark said.

Clark said this operation alone brings in $1 million in tax revenue to the county each year. While Webb and other administrative employees were terminated, Clark said, as far as he knows, the 270 greenhouse workers will keep their jobs here.

“We show growth every year. We’re projected to grow over the next 20, 25 years. This is just another piece for us to continue to grow, attract people, attract other businesses here,” said Clark.

And Clark hopes keeping one of the country’s largest greenhouses right here in Rowan County is just the way to do that.

