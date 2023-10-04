Road work scheduled for portion of US-23

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning drivers of bridge repairs along a portion of US-23 in Pike County.

The bridge is located in the Shelby Valley area near Sookey’s Creek.

Crews will perform median and concrete repairs on the bridge starting Thursday, October 5, at 9 a.m.

Officials said the construction will last roughly one week.

While the construction is ongoing, officials said the left northbound lane will be closed.

Drivers should plan for congestion in the area.

