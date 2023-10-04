Road in Floyd County open again after crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - (UPDATE - 10/4/23 at 12:40 p.m.) Officials with District 12 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced, via social media, Highway 80 at the intersection of U.S. 23 is open.

(ORIGINAL STORY - 10/4/23 at 9:40 a.m.)

We have a traffic alert for you out of Floyd County.

Prestonsburg Police tell WYMT Highway 80 at the intersection of U.S. 23 is shut down right now.

We are told a tractor-trailer hauling scrap metal came through the intersection off Highway 80 too fast and flipped over, spilling the load on the on-ramp.

Police said the truck driver was taken to Highlands ARH. We do not know the extent of his injuries.

The on-ramp will be shut down for several hours as crews work to clean up the scene.

Below is viewer video of the crash, shot by Whitney Bailey.

This story will be updated.

