Police arrest attempted murder suspect

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 11 P.M. UPDATE***

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Richard Johnson was arrested Tuesday night.

The arrest happened around 10 p.m., deputies explained.

Johnson was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

Police in one Kentucky county are asking you to be on the lookout for a man wanted for attempting to kill an elderly woman.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the Keavy community of Laurel County.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Richard Johnson, 38, of Keavy.

Police say Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, you are asked to contact Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000 or call 911.

