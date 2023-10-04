National emergency alert test poses risks for domestic violence victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday’s national public alert system test, IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert and Warning System), will take place between 2:20 and 2:50 p.m.

The Emergency Alert System (EAS) will go to TVs and radios, while Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) will be sent to cell phones in that 30-minute span.

While it seems innocent, Diane Fleet with Greenhouse 17 worries the phone alerts could have unintended consequences.

“We are constantly in a space where technology could be our friend, but it isn’t always our friend,” said Fleet, who serves as associate director for the organization. “So, we always have to be a little bit ahead of it.”

She says they will often work with survivors to create a safety plan, asking a number of questions based on the tendencies of an abuser.

“Do you have a secret set of keys hidden somewhere? Do you have a little money hidden somewhere? And do you have a phone somewhere?” Fleet said.

Fleet says access to phones are particularly important.

“Because one of the things that abusers will do is take away a victim’s phone, it’s a common tactic,” said Fleet.

So they recommend victims keep a safety phone hidden somewhere.

But on Wednesday, those phones will all go off, so Fleet is urging people stuck in a violent situation to turn their safety phones off tomorrow.

Fleet points out that could also happen with amber alerts and other alarms, so they say this advice extends beyond Wednesday’s test. She says the best practice for survivors is to keep it well-charged, and keep it off, so it’s ready for use when needed.

“We know how difficult it is for individuals to leave these situations, and so we don’t want these things to trip them up,” Fleet said. “We don’t want phones to be the issue that causes their safety to be compromised.”

