Letcher County Schools teaching finances with hands-on approach

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators with Letcher County Schools are finding ways to have students prepared to handle finances before graduation.

One way they are doing that is with “cougar bucks,” which students are rewarded for good behavior.

School officials set out items on their “cougar cart”, and students can look to buy with the bucks they have earned.

”You’ll have kids come down, and they’ll be like, ‘oh, I really want that speaker for 20 cougar bucks,’ and they have to save those up, or you have kids, they really wanna spend it, you know. It’s burning a hole in their pocket. So, they can come and they can buy stickers and things like that are lower priced,” said Emily Kincer, who coordinates the cougar cart.

Students also get the opportunity to invest their real money in a credit union.

The Members Choice Credit Union in Whitesburg partnered with Letcher County Schools to run a student credit union.

“A student at LCC can fill out paperwork and become a member, and as part of membership, they can deposit money into a checking or savings account. They can withdraw money here on campus,” said S.J. Brennan with Letcher County Schools.

The credit union is located at the Letcher County Schools Area Technology Center.

It is open on Mondays and Fridays during the first period of the school day. Students can also withdraw money at the Members Choice branch in Whitesburg.

Administrators said students can keep their account open beyond graduation.

