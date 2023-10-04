KY congressional leaders react to Tuesday’s historic vote

WASHINGTON D.C. (WYMT) - Two of Kentucky’s senior congressional leaders reacted to Tuesday’s historic vote that removed California Rep. Kevin McCarthy from his position as Speaker of the House.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued this statement:

“Speaker McCarthy has my sincere thanks for his service to our nation in what is often a thankless role. The Speaker’s tenure was bookended by historic fights, but as he reminded his colleagues when he took the gavel, ‘our nation is worth fighting for.’

“The Speaker’s appetite for worthy causes steered a narrow majority to seize historic opportunities for the American people and for conservative principles. His willingness to face the biggest challenges head-on helped preserve the full faith and credit of the United States and showed colleagues how to handle every outcome with grace.

“Speaker McCarthy brought the hopes, dreams, and concerns of the people of California’s 20th congressional district to the highest reaches of our national conversation. He embraced his role as foremost steward of the Capitol, welcoming American families to the center of their representative democracy.

“I am particularly grateful to the Speaker for our close working partnership. As Congressional Republicans continue the essential work begun during his tenure, Speaker McCarthy’s unapologetic patriotism and unshakeable optimism will remain a valuable guide.”

Congressman Hal Rogers shared a similar statement, calling the move a “monumental mistake”.

“The House made a monumental mistake by ousting Speaker McCarthy. He showed immense courage and leadership by negotiating a deal to avoid a government shutdown, even at the risk of losing his gavel. I am grateful for Speaker McCarthy’s service, and I pray this chamber will select a new leader quickly, so we can get back to work for the American people without reckless targets on the leaders selected by this governing body.”

As the Dean of the House, Congressman Rogers had the honor of swearing in Speaker McCarthy back in January.

The House is now in recess until October 10th, when Members are expected to resume for a speaker candidate forum.

