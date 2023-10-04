KSP Troopers spend morning having coffee with community

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Coffee with a Trooper event took place Wednesday morning at the Hazard Coffee Company with Kentucky State Police Troopers from Post 13.

Several years ago, KSP Troopers adopted the nationwide event Coffee with a Cop and made it their own by calling it Coffee with a Trooper.

The goal of the event is for troopers to sit down at coffee shops and have conversations with the community.

KSP Post 13 PIO Matt Gayheart said they enjoy hearing a variety of different topics.

”The really awesome thing about this event is we talk about everything from the game this weekend all the way to issues and problems that are occurring in the communities. It allows us to have that conversation and try to resolve the issues at hand,” he said.

Trooper Gayheart added that he wants the community to feel like they can approach their state troopers and spark a conversation anytime they see them.

He said they plan to host the same event again next year at the Hazard Coffee Company once again.

