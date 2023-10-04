KSP Troopers spend morning having coffee with community

COFFEE WITH A TROOPER HAZARD
COFFEE WITH A TROOPER HAZARD(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Coffee with a Trooper event took place Wednesday morning at the Hazard Coffee Company with Kentucky State Police Troopers from Post 13.

Several years ago, KSP Troopers adopted the nationwide event Coffee with a Cop and made it their own by calling it Coffee with a Trooper.

The goal of the event is for troopers to sit down at coffee shops and have conversations with the community.

KSP Post 13 PIO Matt Gayheart said they enjoy hearing a variety of different topics.

”The really awesome thing about this event is we talk about everything from the game this weekend all the way to issues and problems that are occurring in the communities. It allows us to have that conversation and try to resolve the issues at hand,” he said.

Trooper Gayheart added that he wants the community to feel like they can approach their state troopers and spark a conversation anytime they see them.

He said they plan to host the same event again next year at the Hazard Coffee Company once again.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Johnson Arrest
Police arrest attempted murder suspect
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Traffic stop leads deputies to big meth bust
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
Photo Courtesy: Whitney Bailey
Road in Floyd County open again after crash

Latest News

OKTOBERFEST
2023 North Fork Oktoberfest set to take place in downtown Hazard
Keeneland’s Fall Meet kicks off on Friday. Races will take place Wednesday through Sunday until...
Keeneland ready to welcome fans back for 2023 Fall Meet
Firefighters believe the fire was accidental.
Fire reported at business; one person injured
A quick $2 purchase at your local gas station could make you a billionaire overnight, the...
Powerball jackpot is now one of the highest in US history