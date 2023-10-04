Keeneland prepares for fall meet

Tickets are available on Keeneland's website.
Tickets are available on Keeneland's website.(Keeneland)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Race Meet is set to open this Friday.

The Fall Race Meet will run from October 6th through October 28th.

No racing will be held on Mondays or Tuesdays.

There are 6 types of admission you can purchase online, including general admission, reserved grandstand, and a season pass.

Be sure to only buy tickets through the Keeneland website to ensure ticket replacement if lost or stolen or if the event is canceled or rescheduled.

In the recent September Yearling sale, a Bourbon County farm sold a colt they helped raise for $1.35 million.

A sale this big is something farms dream of for years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Johnson Arrest
Police arrest attempted murder suspect
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Traffic stop leads deputies to big meth bust
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
Photo Courtesy: Whitney Bailey
Road in Floyd County open again after crash

Latest News

OKTOBERFEST
2023 North Fork Oktoberfest set to take place in downtown Hazard
COFFEE WITH A TROOPER HAZARD
KSP Troopers spend morning having coffee with community
Photo Courtesy: City of Williamson Facebook
Business, apartment heavily damaged in early morning fire
Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was represented by his district...
More than $26 million for economic revitalization announced at SOAR Summit Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: Whitney Bailey
Road in Floyd County open again after crash