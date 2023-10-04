Four-star prospect commits to Kentucky

UK Football Kentucky
UK Football Kentucky(WKYT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 4, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Football program have received another Yahtzee!

Brian Robinson announced on social media Wednesday morning he committed to the University of Kentucky for the Class of 2024.

The four-star prospect out of Westerville, Ohio received offers from Penn State, Michigan, and Tennessee among others.

Robinson is ranked the 12th-best edge rusher, according to 247sports.

