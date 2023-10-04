Earth’s average September temperature breaks records, early analysis says

According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global...
According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global heat record for the month by a record margin.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Washington Post reported early data shows September shattered the global heat record for the month by a record margin.

The average temperature for the planet for September beat the previous record for the month by more than half a degree Celsius.

It’s the largest monthly margin ever observed.

According to other data, temperatures around the world in September were at levels closer to what is normal for July.

The September records come after the planet’s temperature reached its warmest level on record over the summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Johnson Arrest
Police arrest attempted murder suspect
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Traffic stop leads deputies to big meth bust
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane
Since taking office in January 2023, Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer said there have been...
Harlan County conducts drug trafficking roundup

Latest News

Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
Photo Courtesy: Whitney Bailey
Part of busy road shut down due to early morning crash in Floyd County
Floyd County Crash Video-Whitney Bailey
Plane crashes through house in Newberg, Oregon.
2 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes through Oregon home
The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the...
Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled