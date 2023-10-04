Doctor files lawsuit against University of Kentucky, other doctors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A University of Kentucky (UK) doctor claimed he was discriminated against by other physicians and reportedly lost his professorship because of his disability.

Dr. Kenneth Ain filed a lengthy lawsuit against UK and other doctors.

Ain said he has Asperger’s Syndrome. It is a high functioning form of autism, and Ain said, for several years, he was retaliated against and harassed.

The lawsuit stated Ain brought forth a number of complaints, but they were ignored, and the university reportedly falsely accused him of non-compliance with regulations.

He also named other doctors in the lawsuit, and said they reportedly harassed him.

Ain claimed he was banned from university property, stripped of endowments and the university reportedly did not investigate repeated complaints that Ain made.

He added his request for reasonable accommodations were denied, and he explained he felt like the university was forcing him to resign his employment.

The lawsuit added, once the university learned Ain had autism, he was stripped of his endowed professorship. However, Ain was granted a temporary injunction on October 2 that allowed him to start seeing patients again.

UK Spokesman Jay Blanton said they are aware of the litigation and will always abide by the decisions of the court.

Blanton also said the peer review process, where physicians evaluate the work of other doctors, is a longstanding process and is only done after careful and considerable thought.

Officials said the temporary injunction issued Monday ruled that Ain could start seeing patients again because seriously ill patients’ rights were being harmed.

