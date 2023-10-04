Cold front brings scattered showers, cooler air for the second half of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking dry weather to continue for the middle of the work week, but some changes are on the way as a cold front sweeps across the region.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

Another dry night is on tap across the mountains. However, clouds will increase as our next weather system gets closer to the region. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The first half of Thursday looks dry, but showers look to increase by Thursday evening and Thursday night. Again, highs top out above average. Temperatures reach the lower-80s under a partly sunny sky.

Scattered showers will be possible by Thursday night. It will not rain all night, but we are tracking off-and-on showers. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. If you have any plans to go to a festival or a high school football game, you should grab the rain gear.

Friday & The Weekend

Scattered showers look to linger as we close out the work week. Temperatures on Friday top out in the low-and-mid-70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, it will not rain all day, but off-and-on showers are likely.

Into Friday night, we are tracking spotty showers and cooler temperatures. Lows dip into the upper-40s by Saturday morning.

Sweater weather is back for the upcoming weekend! We stay dry and partly cloudy on Saturday. Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s. We are forecasting 39º by Saturday night. The National Weather Service office in Jackson has not dipped to 39º since May 4.

Another cool, crisp day is on the way for Sunday. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Highs only reach the upper-50s and lower-60s, and lows remain in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

We are also monitoring some breezy conditions for the weekend. We could see winds gust up to 15 mph at times.

Extended Forecast

For the upcoming work week, the forecast is looking cool and dry.

We stay dry on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s, and lows dip into the mid-and-upper-40s.

Tuesday also looks dry and partly cloudy. Highs top out in the lower-70s, and lows bottom out in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.