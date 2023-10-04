Business, apartment heavily damaged in early morning fire

Photo Courtesy: City of Williamson Facebook
Photo Courtesy: City of Williamson Facebook(City of Williamson Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON, WV. (WYMT) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Mingo County, West Virginia on Wednesday.

In a post on the City of Williamson’s Facebook page, Mayor Charlie Hatfield posted about a fire that broke out at a building on 4th Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters from the Williamson Fire Department along with others from Chattaroy, Belfry and Delbarton volunteer fire departments also responded.

The post states with the combined efforts of the departments, crews were able to get the blaze under control fairly quickly.

Officials believe the fire started in an apartment above in what looks to be an auto parts store based on pictures from the post.

We are told there was one person inside who managed to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

