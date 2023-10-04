2023 North Fork Oktoberfest set to take place in downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this Saturday on Main Street in Hazard.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. There will be various food and drink vendors, live music and numerous contests.

Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said this festival is her favorite each year.

”Oktoberfest just has a different feeling that all the ones that we do. We set it up as a very relaxed beer garden,” she said. “It is my favorite of the ones that we throughout the year, and I think it’s because I love getting to see people do the contest and different things like that. It’s hard to describe it but it’s just got a very cozy, fall kind of feel to it.”

Below is a full list of the scheduled events for the day:

2:00 Gates Open

2:30 Cameron Snowden

3:30 Kids Root Beer Stein Holding Contest

4:00 Cody Howard

5:00 Pretzel Easting Contest

5:30 Brando Vanschoyck

6:30 Dachshund Race

7:00 Lexington Funk and Soul Collective

8:30 Stein Holding Contest

9:00 Local Honeys

Admission is $10.

