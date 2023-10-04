2023 North Fork Oktoberfest set to take place in downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this Saturday on Main Street in Hazard.
The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. There will be various food and drink vendors, live music and numerous contests.
Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said this festival is her favorite each year.
”Oktoberfest just has a different feeling that all the ones that we do. We set it up as a very relaxed beer garden,” she said. “It is my favorite of the ones that we throughout the year, and I think it’s because I love getting to see people do the contest and different things like that. It’s hard to describe it but it’s just got a very cozy, fall kind of feel to it.”
Below is a full list of the scheduled events for the day:
2:00 Gates Open
2:30 Cameron Snowden
3:30 Kids Root Beer Stein Holding Contest
4:00 Cody Howard
5:00 Pretzel Easting Contest
5:30 Brando Vanschoyck
6:30 Dachshund Race
7:00 Lexington Funk and Soul Collective
8:30 Stein Holding Contest
9:00 Local Honeys
Admission is $10.
