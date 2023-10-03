Woodford Reserve announces 2023 holiday bottle

Woodford Reserve kicked off the holiday season Tuesday when it debuted its annual holiday...
Woodford Reserve kicked off the holiday season Tuesday when it debuted its annual holiday bourbon bottle.(Woodford Reserve)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Woodford Reserve kicked off the holiday season Tuesday when it debuted its annual holiday bourbon bottle.

The bottle features white, raised texture to resemble snow and a smooth glossy foil to “compliment the rich color of the bourbon.”

The one-liter Woodford Reserve holiday bottle is available globally for $50.

“A Woodford Reserve holiday bottle is the perfect gift this season, and it will make a beautiful addition to any bar cart,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said. “It’s the perfect gift to bring to a holiday party – or even a treat to yourself.”

