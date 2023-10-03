Traffic stop leads deputies to big meth bust

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center(Whitley County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop left one Southern Kentucky man facing a host of charges.

It happened Monday on Interstate 75 at mile marker 25 near Corbin.

Corbin Police discovered during the stop the driver, Christopher Disney, 43, of Corbin, was driving while under the influence. While he was being arrested for that, K9 Jazz arrived and did a free air sniff on the car and alerted to drugs inside.

Once officers searched the vehicle, they found what they called a “large quantity of suspected meth”, along with marijuana, pills and other paraphernalia.

Disney is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of trafficking in controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also charged with a parole violation.

Disney was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Officers said the inmate was taken to Baptist Health Corbin before being taken to the...
Sheriff: Whitley Co. inmate dead
The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and...
Ky. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains
Michael Jones
Police: Man gave false name during arrest, name had active warrant

Latest News

Sunny skies
Summer heat continues, fall returns in a big way this weekend
Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after...
‘Lived as a hero, died as a hero’ | Knox Co. deputy dies after responding to domestic call
The houses are part of a rebuild effort after the July 2022 flood.
Housing project underway in Jackson
Countless archives destroyed at Appalshop in Whitesburg, but a year later work continues to...
Appalshop buys building above floodplain
The $11,111.11 check is the first significant donation made to the project.
Imaginarium Park receives significant donation