Traffic stop leads deputies to big meth bust

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop left one Southern Kentucky man facing a host of charges.

It happened Monday on Interstate 75 at mile marker 25 near Corbin.

Corbin Police discovered during the stop the driver, Christopher Disney, 43, of Corbin, was driving while under the influence. While he was being arrested for that, K9 Jazz arrived and did a free air sniff on the car and alerted to drugs inside.

Once officers searched the vehicle, they found what they called a “large quantity of suspected meth”, along with marijuana, pills and other paraphernalia.

Disney is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of trafficking in controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also charged with a parole violation.

Disney was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

