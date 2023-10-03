Sweater weather set to return for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are giving you the First Alert to break out your favorite sweater by this weekend as cooler temperatures filter into the region.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

High pressure will continue to be the big story in the short term. As a result, we stay dry under a mostly clear sky tonight. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible.

We remain mild and dry on Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into Wednesday night, calm weather looks to continue. We remain dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures only dip into the lower-60s.

Our Next Rain Chance

We are tracking some changes in the weather pattern for the end of the work week.

Most of Thursday looks dry, but clouds will increase across the area. High temperatures top out in the low-to-mid-80s. We are tracking spotty rain chances into Thursday night as lows bottom out in the mid-and-lower-60s.

Friday is looking soggy at times. Scattered showers will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky as a cold front sweeps across the commonwealth. Highs top out in the lower-70s, so we are cooler because of the increase in showers and clouds.

The forecast is not looking ideal for week eight of high school football. Spotty showers are possible into Friday night. We are also tracking some cooler temperatures behind our cold front. Overnight lows dip into the upper-40s by Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast

The big story for the upcoming weekend, some sweater weather is on the way.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Saturday, but most of the region will be dry and much cooler. Highs on Saturday only reach the low-60s as a cooler air mass settles into the region. We stay dry into Saturday night, and lows bottom out in the lower-40s and upper-30s.

We stay cool and calm on Sunday. Highs only top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, lows fall into the lower-40s and upper-30s.

We are also tracking some breezy conditions for the upcoming weekend. We could see wind gusts up to 20 mph at times.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.