Sports specialization can be harmful for youth athletes

UVA orthopedic surgeon discusses fall sports injuries.
UVA orthopedic surgeon discusses fall sports injuries.(wdbj7)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We often encourage kids to be active and pursue their passions. However, when it comes to athletics, experts say focusing too much on one sport can do more harm than good.

Sports specialization is when an athlete focuses on one sport, especially year-round.

“Even when they’re in their off-season, they’re doing lessons, trainings, or participating in things like fall ball, AAU type stuff,” said Allie Schanck, Outreach Athletic Trainer with UK Sports Medicine.

Schanck says sports specialization is most common in sports like basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball.

“The lasting effects of sports specialization is we are seeing an increased rate of injuries that are more commonly seen in our, you know, older high school college adult areas,” said Schanck.

Injuries such as ACL tears, knee dislocations, and Tommy John surgeries. Schnack says when you play one sport year-round, you’re constantly working the same group of muscles.

“You’re not cross-training them, or you know, looking at getting other muscles or other joints a little bit stronger to help offload some of that pressure on those joints,” said Schanck.

She says it’s okay to be passionate about one sport, but there are steps you should take to prevent injury.

“Say you have a pitcher in there just throwing, throwing, throwing and are not doing other things. If they were to play basketball, that could work on using their other arm. That could work on, you know, footwork, stuff like that,” said Schanck.

Schanck’s biggest tip is to make sure you take time off. If not a full season, she recommends giving yourself at least a month or two off from sports.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and...
Ky. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains
Officers said the inmate was taken to Baptist Health Corbin before being taken to the...
Sheriff: Whitley Co. inmate dead
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Midway University is offering a Fast Track Nursing Program.
Midway University offers Fast Track Nursing Program
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Gov. Andy Beshear outlines millions in proposals for next year’s budget
Woodford Reserve kicked off the holiday season Tuesday when it debuted its annual holiday...
Woodford Reserve announces 2023 holiday bottle
Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died after being shot in the line of duty.
‘Most dangerous call police respond to’ | Experts discuss dangers of domestic violence calls after Knox Co. deputy dies
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Gov. Andy Beshear Budget Proposal - Phil 5:30