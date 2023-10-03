Senate Pres. Robert Stivers and UK Pres. Eli Capilouto discuss state’s health needs

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and the University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto met to talk about the health and education needs of the state.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Capilouto commended the support from Stivers in helping the university’s Markey Cancer Center achieve comprehensive cancer center status.

“{Stivers} knows that we don’t need to indulge cancer deaths in Kentucky anymore,” Capilouto said. “He knows that, through research and treatment, we can bring those deaths down. We can save lives, and we can extend life and improve the quality of life.”

Capilouto said accomplishments like that mean they are one step closer to their ultimate goal.

”Our dream for Kentucky is that no Kentuckian, no matter how sick they are, should wake up in the morning worried that they can’t get the very best of care closest to home,” Capilouto said.

Capilouto pointed out accomplishing that goal comes through infrastructure and talent through the help of partners across the commonwealth.

Capilouto is seeking around $2 billion for a new hospital tower which will provide more rooms for patients in need.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had an increasing number of people we’ve had to turn away,” Capilouto said “These are the sickest of the sick, many from Eastern Kentucky, many who ended up going in far away places or couldn’t find a place because our hospital is totally full.”

Stivers said accomplishing these goals go beyond the economic side of things and also looks at the health care impact.

Stivers also talked about the need for a more educated Kentucky.

“Let’s talk about diet, let’s talk about exercise, lets talk about smoke, things of that nature,” Stivers said. “There’s a lot we can do ... to help educate the public about how to be healthier.”

Capilouto said creating a healthier Kentucky requires a team effort.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.