Senate Pres. Robert Stivers and UK Pres. Eli Capilouto discuss state’s health needs

Capilouto points out accomplishing that goal comes through infrastructure and talent through...
Capilouto points out accomplishing that goal comes through infrastructure and talent through the help of partners throughout the commonwealth.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and the University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto met to talk about the health and education needs of the state.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Capilouto commended the support from Stivers in helping the university’s Markey Cancer Center achieve comprehensive cancer center status.

“{Stivers} knows that we don’t need to indulge cancer deaths in Kentucky anymore,” Capilouto said. “He knows that, through research and treatment, we can bring those deaths down. We can save lives, and we can extend life and improve the quality of life.”

Capilouto said accomplishments like that mean they are one step closer to their ultimate goal.

”Our dream for Kentucky is that no Kentuckian, no matter how sick they are, should wake up in the morning worried that they can’t get the very best of care closest to home,” Capilouto said.

Capilouto pointed out accomplishing that goal comes through infrastructure and talent through the help of partners across the commonwealth.

Capilouto is seeking around $2 billion for a new hospital tower which will provide more rooms for patients in need.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had an increasing number of people we’ve had to turn away,” Capilouto said “These are the sickest of the sick, many from Eastern Kentucky, many who ended up going in far away places or couldn’t find a place because our hospital is totally full.”

Stivers said accomplishing these goals go beyond the economic side of things and also looks at the health care impact.

Stivers also talked about the need for a more educated Kentucky.

“Let’s talk about diet, let’s talk about exercise, lets talk about smoke, things of that nature,” Stivers said. “There’s a lot we can do ... to help educate the public about how to be healthier.”

Capilouto said creating a healthier Kentucky requires a team effort.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and...
Ky. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains
Officers said the inmate was taken to Baptist Health Corbin before being taken to the...
Sheriff: Whitley Co. inmate dead
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Midway University is offering a Fast Track Nursing Program.
Midway University offers Fast Track Nursing Program
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Gov. Andy Beshear outlines millions in proposals for next year’s budget
Woodford Reserve kicked off the holiday season Tuesday when it debuted its annual holiday...
Woodford Reserve announces 2023 holiday bottle
Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died after being shot in the line of duty.
‘Most dangerous call police respond to’ | Experts discuss dangers of domestic violence calls after Knox Co. deputy dies
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Gov. Andy Beshear Budget Proposal - Phil 5:30