Rest of hurricane season in ‘uncharted waters,’ experts say

FILE - Experts say the rest of hurricane season is in ‘uncharted waters’ because of El Niño and...
FILE - Experts say the rest of hurricane season is in ‘uncharted waters’ because of El Niño and record ocean temperatures.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An already active hurricane season could be even more eventful in its final stretch.

The number of storms tends to drop off toward the end of October with El Niño dominating and suppressing hurricane activity, but that might not be the case this year.

More storms could possibly develop in the open ocean, where temperatures are unusually warm.

Experts said they are in “uncharted waters” and are struggling to make a confident forecast.

The Atlantic hurricane season has had 18 named storms so far, already above average, including Hurricane Idalia, which caused damage in the southeastern U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Officers said the inmate was taken to Baptist Health Corbin before being taken to the...
Sheriff: Whitley Co. inmate dead
The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and...
Ky. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains
Michael Jones
Police: Man gave false name during arrest, name had active warrant

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Traffic stop leads deputies to big meth bust
Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court...
Donald Trump is returning to court as his fraud trial gets down to business after a fiery first day
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event...
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is carjacked by 3 armed attackers about a mile from the Capitol
FILE - Students in the new Army prep course stand at attention after physical training...
The Army is launching a sweeping overhaul of its recruiting to reverse enlistment shortfalls