Ray Davis earns huge Running Back honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After his historic performance against Florida, Davis has been named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week.

Davis racked up more than 200 rushing yards in the first half last Saturday versus Florida, finishing with 280 for the game. The senior also tallied three touchdowns on the ground and one receiving in the 33-14 victory.

Davis leads the SEC in total rushing yards and is fourth in the country.

The UK back was also named Offensive Player of the Week by the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Ray Davis is the @DoakWalkerAward National Running Back of the Week.



