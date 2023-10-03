Ray Davis earns huge Running Back honors

UK Football's Ray Davis vs. Florida
UK Football's Ray Davis vs. Florida(Regina Rickert)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After his historic performance against Florida, Davis has been named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week.

Davis racked up more than 200 rushing yards in the first half last Saturday versus Florida, finishing with 280 for the game. The senior also tallied three touchdowns on the ground and one receiving in the 33-14 victory.

Davis leads the SEC in total rushing yards and is fourth in the country.

The UK back was also named Offensive Player of the Week by the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and...
Ky. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains
Officers said the inmate was taken to Baptist Health Corbin before being taken to the...
Sheriff: Whitley Co. inmate dead
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA...
Devin Leary earns Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25
Indiana's Cody Zeller (40) attempts to shoot as Kentucky's Anthony Davis (23) defends during...
Hoosiers vs. Cats series is back
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Stoops Award - 11
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops earns Dodd Trophy weekly honor after Florida win.
Mark Stoops earns Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week honor