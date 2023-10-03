Police looking for suspect in attempted murder case

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Oct. 3, 2023
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Kentucky county are asking you to be on the lookout for a man wanted for attempting to kill an elderly woman.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the Keavy community of Laurel County.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Richard Johnson, 38, of Keavy.

Police say Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, you are asked to contact Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000 or call 911.

