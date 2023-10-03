Opportunity is a main focus at SOAR Summit

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 SOAR Summit is underway at the Corbin Arena.

SOAR, which stands for Shaping Our Appalachian Region, is an organization that takes aim at building up other organizations and individuals, which is a big focus at each conference.

Multiple opportunities is not just a SOAR belief, but it is also an idea for many organizations at the event.

“That’s what it’s about. Just getting the most out of life, and you know, we promote a healthy lifestyle, like spiritual, physical and mental well-being,” said Gitt Apparel Founder Adam Larkin.

Investment is not only crucial to people, but organization leaders said it also impacts communities economically.

Those folks can potentially expand workforces.

“You know, there’s a lot of open positions in Eastern Kentucky. Take an industry like healthcare that has a ton of growth, and they need people,” said SOAR CEO Colby Hall.

The SOAR Summit will continue through Wednesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Rep. Hal Rogers are scheduled to speak, along with other public officials.

