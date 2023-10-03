One person dead following crash in Dickenson County

.
.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is dead and two others were seriously injured in a crash last week in Southwest Virginia.

It happened Thursday, September 28th on Route 80 just less than one mile south of Route 827 in Dickenson County.

Virginia State Police troopers said a Nissan SUV was traveling north when the driver sideswiped someone walking along the side of the road. The SUV then crossed the center line and hit a van going south head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, Diana Rose, 72, of Haysi, died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The person walking, Travis Edwards, 35, of Haysi, and the driver of the van, Timothy Baker, 59, of Pound, were both taken to the hospital. No word on their current conditions.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and...
Ky. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Officers said the inmate was taken to Baptist Health Corbin before being taken to the...
Sheriff: Whitley Co. inmate dead
Michael Jones
Police: Man gave false name during arrest, name had active warrant

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: City of Corbin Website and City of London Facebook
Disagreement between two cities about annexed land is resolved
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police looking for suspect in attempted murder case
Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design.
‘Lived as a hero, died as a hero’ | Knox Co. deputy dies after responding to domestic call
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Fire Department Facebook
Crews work together for ‘moo’ving rescue in Southern Kentucky