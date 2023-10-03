One person dead following crash in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is dead and two others were seriously injured in a crash last week in Southwest Virginia.

It happened Thursday, September 28th on Route 80 just less than one mile south of Route 827 in Dickenson County.

Virginia State Police troopers said a Nissan SUV was traveling north when the driver sideswiped someone walking along the side of the road. The SUV then crossed the center line and hit a van going south head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, Diana Rose, 72, of Haysi, died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The person walking, Travis Edwards, 35, of Haysi, and the driver of the van, Timothy Baker, 59, of Pound, were both taken to the hospital. No word on their current conditions.

