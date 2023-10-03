‘Most dangerous call police respond to’ | Experts discuss dangers of domestic violence calls after Knox Co. deputy dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement experts said domestic violence calls are the most dangerous for police to respond to because of all the factors and dangers that come with it.

“This is a crime of power and control,” Mark Wynn said. “It’s not spontaneous, it’s not impromptu, this is very well thought out and calculated behavior.”

Wynn has worked in and with law enforcement for decades. He currently serves as an educator for law enforcement talking about wellness and safety for law enforcement on a national level.

“This is the most dangerous call police respond to,” Wynn said.

Wynn said separation, jealousy and alcohol could be early indicators of domestic violence. The extreme factors could be sexual assault, strangulation and threatening someone with a gun.

“If you’re a victim of domestic violence and you’ve been strangled, the odds of being a homicide victim go up 750-800%,” Wynn said.

It could also be dangerous for law enforcement responding to a domestic call and there’s a gun involved. Hannah Mendoza said when a firearm is used during this, the chance of someone dying goes up by 500%.

“It really speaks volumes for how this is not a local problem. It’s a national and even global one,” Mendoza said.

Deputy Tucker Blakely responded to a domestic call Sunday night. For reasons still under investigation, a man began shooting at Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Blakely was shot and later succumbed to his injuries.

Wynn said this is not a rare occurrence, but always a sad one.

“These young men and women who are knocking on doors, risking their lives for people they don’t know every day is why law enforcement is such a noble profession,” Wynn said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still investigating Sunday night’s shooting.

