Mark Stoops earns Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week honor

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops has led the Wildcats to an undefeated 5-0 season with his fifth win coming against the then-ranked No. 22 Florida Gators last Saturday. That win earned Stoops the title of Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week voted by officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc.

“What a superb all-around job by coach Stoops this past weekend, preparing his players for their toughest matchup of the season so far,” Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, said. “Coach Dodd would have admired the toughness and dominance that coach Stoops’ team showed on Saturday in all three phases of the game.”

Every week, The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week committee selects a football coach who helped his team to a prominent victory in the week prior. The coach also has to be someone who stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity, the award’s three pillars, in his program.

A final list of potential recipients of the Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC will be announced at the end of this football season by a panel of previous winners, national media members, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Famer. The winner will be announced in Atlanta the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

