‘Lived as a hero, died as a hero’ | Knox Co. deputy dies after responding to domestic call

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being shot in the line of duty, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

“Officer Blakely is a hero. He lived as a hero, he died as a hero,” Spangler said.

He leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son, Spangler said. Officers have been at the hospital since 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“Keep Tucker’s family in your thoughts,” Spangler said.

Tennessee law enforcement gathered outside of UTMC to honor their fallen brother.

Blakely was moving on in his career, according to Spangler. He was set to become a K-9 officer in a matter of days.

Spangler also said he was an Army veteran and a graduate of Powell High School.

Spangler’s news conference in its entirety below:

Knox County Sheriff's Office give update on deputy

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Denver Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Preliminary information said that Knox County dispatch got a call about a domestic situation at a home in the 3200 block of Denver Lane in Knoxville in West Knox County. Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded and encountered an armed person at the residence.

TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Sunday night fatal officer-involved shooting in Knox County, which also left a deputy seriously wounded.



To read our preliminary statement regarding the investigation, click below. https://t.co/PtP3VLh8dW — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 2, 2023

“For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and shots were fired by both the individual and at least one of the deputies,” officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. “The male subject was struck and pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the officers was also struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital with very serious injuries.”

The man was later identified as Matthew Logan Rose.

The TBI will be leading the investigation into the shooting, at the request of District Attorney General Charme Allen.

The deputy was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with other officers escorting the ambulance. Kimberly Glenn with KCSO said, “Our deputy is fighting for his life.”

Sheriff Tom Spangler asked for prayers for the injured deputy Monday morning. Other agencies and Knox County-area leaders offered support to the officer, with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacob releasing a statement on Twitter, along with Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Last night a @knoxsheriff officer was shot and seriously wounded while responding to a call. Crystal and I are praying for this brave officer and the entire KCSO family. We often take law enforcement for granted and forget about the dangers they face. These men and women put… — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) October 2, 2023

Police officers risk their lives every single day to protect their communities. That grave reality was once again brought into sharp focus by last night’s incident on Denver Lane. @knoxsheriff pic.twitter.com/PTWVdAZfwF — Chief Paul Noel (@ChiefPaulNoel) October 2, 2023

Captain Heatherly and the entire Knoxville District would like to extend our heartfelt love and prayers to our partners at the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Their dedication and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community are truly commendable. pic.twitter.com/hMNmin03TI — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) October 2, 2023

