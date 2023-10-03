Imaginarium Park receives significant donation

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Imaginarium Park is a work in progress, with plans to bring an ADA compliant, sensory friendly space to the Star City. With a sizeable donation made this week, the project is moving forward.

City officials, Big Sandy Community Technical College officials and representatives from the Kent Rose Foundation gathered on the Prestonsburg BSCTC campus Monday, accepting a donation of more than $11,000 for the project.

Courtney Crider, one of the champions for the community space, is the mother of two children who have autism and one child who does not share a diagnosis. She wants to see a place where her family can safely play and enjoy a park atmosphere, without worrying about outside factors and adequate access. Her group, the East Kentucky ASD and SPD Support Group, brought the project to the city and the representatives at BSCTC where the park will be planted.

“This is just a huge, huge start where we see a big donation for our park,” said Crider. “What was a dream is becoming a reality. And it’s easy to see that the community and people in the community are going to support this cause.”

Doctors Mina and Gopal Majmundar presented the foundation with $11,111.11 to go toward the mission, saying they want to do what they can to support children and families in the area.

“We are really proud that we are here in this region and helping all the children,” said Dr. Mina Majmundar. “She didn’t even ask the money. We just said, ‘Okay. We’ll give you- just start it first- and you can raise the money.’”

The donation is the first large donation the project has seen, hoping to raise at least $500,000 to create a space for everyone.

“It’s just a place where children of disabilities or neurodiversities, or typically developing children can come together and play in a spot together,” said Crider. “Every single person in the community is going to be able to use this park.”

Donations can be made at the Kent Rose Foundation website.

