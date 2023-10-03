Hoosiers vs. Cats series is back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The historic basketball rivalry is set to return in 2025.

Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and Indiana Athletics Director Scott Dolson have jointly agreed to a four-game men’s basketball series beginning with the 2025-26 season and continuing through the 2028-29 campaign.

The four-game series will include two home games for each team.

Indiana will hold one of its home contests at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

The series schedule is:

Dec. 20, 2025 – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 27, 2026 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. (IU home game)

Dec. 18, 2027 – Rupp Arena Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 16, 2028 – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

“It’s great to renew this series, which is among the most competitive rivalries and storied traditions of college basketball,” Barnhart said. “The matchup will resume its place as one of the nation’s most anticipated games of the season. This emanated from Coach Cal and Coach Woodson getting together and talking about playing again. I’ve enjoyed spending time with Scott Dolson and getting to know him better as we’ve worked out the details.”

“This is an exciting day for not only IU and UK Basketball, but college basketball,” said Dolson. “When you consider the history, the passion, and the proximity of our schools, this is a game that means a great deal to so many people. I appreciate Mitch Barnhart’s willingness to work together to resume what I believe to be college basketball’s best non-conference rivalry. I also appreciate the support of Coach Calipari and Coach Woodson and their desire to bring this series back. Their relationship is a big reason why we are able to make today’s announcement.”

“This is a really important rivalry to our fans and the game of college basketball and we’re happy to bring it back,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Mike and I have been friends for years and I have the utmost respect for him as a coach and as a man. Let’s do this!”

“This is a great day for our program and our fans,” Indiana Coach Mike Woodson said. “Indiana-Kentucky is one of the best rivalries in college basketball, with so many great games over the years. We worked hard to get this done, and I could not be happier to be playing Kentucky once again.”

The December 2025 contest will mark the first regular season game between the long-time rivals since Indiana’s 73-72 victory at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Dec. 10, 2011. The two teams have met twice since the 2011 game in the NCAA Tournament, with Kentucky winning 102-90 in Atlanta in the 2012 Sweet 16, and IU earning a 73-67 win in the second round of the 2016 NCAA tournament.

Kentucky leads the all-time series between the two schools, 32-25. The Cats rank second all-time with eight national championships, while the Hoosiers are fourth with five.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.