Gov. Andy Beshear outlines millions in proposals for next year’s budget

Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)(Source: WAVE News)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said the legislature needed to earmark millions of dollars for clean water, high speed internet and road projects.

“So we are coming off a budget where we had a $1.55 billion surplus already, and right now we are expected to have a lot of money on top of the last budget,” Beshear explained.

Beshear outlined proposals for the legislature to consider when they convene next year.

He said it comes as the state is doing very well financially.

Even though the general assembly session and budget negotiations are more than three months away, legislative leadership said their work on the budget has already started.

The governor is proposing a half million in clean water projects, one billion in high speed internet and other infrastructure projects.

“Our investments in our roads and bridges help drive economic growth while making sure our families are driving safely to work to school and to church,” Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear is also proposing $10 million for affordable housing and said it would be the first time in 20 years it has made its way into the general fund.

House Speaker David Osborn released a statement and said Beshear is throwing out policy he has not talked to anyone about, will do nothing to try to pass it and is only taking credit for work the legislature does.

The governor is also in a gubernatorial race with Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron said in a statement Beshear is offering empty promises and government programs as the key to unleashing Kentucky’s future. Cameron claimed Beshear followed President Joe Biden on every issue and said he has the relationships to deliver on his promises.

Kentucky lawmakers will vote on a spending plan in January.

Typically, budget negotiations last until late March or early April.

