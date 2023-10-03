‘Fight like a wildcat’: EKY student receives support during thyroid cancer battle

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - September was Thyroid Cancer Awareness month. However, the Perry County School District is reminding people thyroid cancer awareness stretches beyond the month of September.

Buckhorn sophomore Lyla Wooten was diagnosed with thyroid cancer earlier in the year and begins treatment on Wednesday in Houston, Texas.

Lyla’s friends, coaches, teachers and others who know her said she is a wonderful friend, amazing athlete and the kind of person you enjoy being around.

“She adds kindness to our friendship, and she is just like the glue to us,” said her friend Reagan Mayhew.

When she was diagnosed, her friends and community pulled together to cheer her on.

“We all love her, and she is going to get through this,” said another friend Shayla Riley.

While she has a large amount of support at home, her mom, Dawnita Wooten, said they are praying that they receive good news during the treatment process.

“It is an aggressive cancer. If it gets in the lymph nodes it has the possibility to spread. The main places there’s four the brain, the bones, the liver and the lungs. We’re, we’re praying it hasn’t gone anywhere else,” her mom said.

The community and her school have rallied around her during the process - hosting various events and wearing shirts to support her.

Perry County School District recently said on their social media that Wednesday, October 4, is ‘Lyla Day’, and they asked everyone in the district and community to wear purple for her.

