Devin Leary earns Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK quarterback Devin Leary has been raised to the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25, it was announced by the association Tuesday.

In August, he was named as one of 50 quarterbacks on the watch list.

Leary has helped UK to 37 points per game, fifth-most in the SEC, and has led the offense averaging 7.2 yards per play, third-best in the league.

The UK QB has completed 82 of his 143 passing attempts (57.3 percent) for 1,129 yards, racking up 10 touchdowns with just five interceptions through five games.

The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

In his Kentucky debut against Ball State on Sept. 2, he surpassed the 7,000 career yards passing mark. He is already inching toward surpassing the 8,000 career yards passing mark, sitting at 7,936.

No. 20 Kentucky will continue its conference schedule this weekend when it plays No. 1 Georgia in Athens, Georgia, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
The Morehead Police Department and the Rowan County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and...
Ky. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies human remains
Officers said the inmate was taken to Baptist Health Corbin before being taken to the...
Sheriff: Whitley Co. inmate dead
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

UK Football's Ray Davis vs. Florida
Ray Davis earns huge Running Back honors
Indiana's Cody Zeller (40) attempts to shoot as Kentucky's Anthony Davis (23) defends during...
Hoosiers vs. Cats series is back
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Stoops Award - 11
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops earns Dodd Trophy weekly honor after Florida win.
Mark Stoops earns Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week honor