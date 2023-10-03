Devin Leary earns Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK quarterback Devin Leary has been raised to the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25, it was announced by the association Tuesday.

In August, he was named as one of 50 quarterbacks on the watch list.

Leary has helped UK to 37 points per game, fifth-most in the SEC, and has led the offense averaging 7.2 yards per play, third-best in the league.

The UK QB has completed 82 of his 143 passing attempts (57.3 percent) for 1,129 yards, racking up 10 touchdowns with just five interceptions through five games.

The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

In his Kentucky debut against Ball State on Sept. 2, he surpassed the 7,000 career yards passing mark. He is already inching toward surpassing the 8,000 career yards passing mark, sitting at 7,936.

No. 20 Kentucky will continue its conference schedule this weekend when it plays No. 1 Georgia in Athens, Georgia, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

