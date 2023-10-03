Crews work together for ‘moo’ving rescue in Southern Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two departments in Southern Kentucky teamed up earlier this week to rescue an animal that was somewhere it wasn’t supposed to be.

It happened Monday at a pond off Highway 127 North in Wayne County.

Members of the Monticello Fire Department and the Wayne County Rescue Squad used slings and ropes to pull a large cow out of a muddy pond.

In pictures shared on the fire department’s Facebook page, it appears all went according to plan and no injuries were reported.

